



A special rolling tribute honoring Maryland’s war heroes will take place this Memorial Day.

Chuck Ritz, founder of Baltimore-based Hope and Peace Foundation, learned that several Memorial Day ceremonies were being canceled due to coronavirus and restrictions on large-size gatherings.

“This virus should stop us from remembering and honoring those who paid the price for our freedom,” Ritz said.

He continued to say that he and a group of Patriots will travel with Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial to several war memorials around the Baltimore area “to honor and remember those who not only answered the noble call to duty to serve and protect our country, but who also made the ultimate sacrifice on the battlefields of war for our nation.”

The group will also hold a moment of silence at each memorial and toll the 102-year-old McShane bell 21 times. The number 21 symbolizes the highest military honor that can be bestowed for the fallen.

Maryland’s 9/11 Rolling Memorial was launched on the 15th anniversary of 9/11.

Here’s a schedule of events:

9–9:30 AM Holly Hills Memorial Gardens, live stream of ceremony

9:45 AM escort from Holly Hills to 2531 Putty Hill Ave, Parkville 21234

10:30 AM (READING OF THE 9/11 WAR NAMES AND BELL TOLLING CEREMONY)

11:15 AM escort to Baltimore County’s Vietnam and Middle East War Memorial, Historic Court House, Towson Maryland, Pennsylvania Ave. – Bell tolling ceremony

11:50 AM escort to Baltimore County’s WW1 Memorial, York Road and Shealey Ave. bell tolling ceremony

12:05 PM escort to Dulaney Valley Memorial Gardens, (private bell tolling ceremony)

12:35 PM escort to Korean War Memorial, 2999 Boston Street, Baltimore MD 21224, bell tolling ceremony

1:20 PM escort to Vietnam War Memorial, 2825 S. Hanover Street, Baltimore MD 21225, bell tolling ceremony

For more information, visit the Foundation’s website at www.handpfoundation.org.