BALTIMORE (WJZ) — To help with social distancing around Patterson Park, the mayor’s office says it’s expanding its Slow Streets Pilot Program to the southeast Baltimore neighborhood.
Not only should motorists expect to slow down in the area, but also some streets will be closed to parking.
“I want to thank the Director Steve Sharkey and Director Reginald Moore for the hard work their departments have put into making this pilot successful enough to expand,” Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. Jack Young said. “This expansion will allow us to continue helping residents get exercise outside while practicing social distancing.”
Roads around Patterson Park will move to a “local traffic only” model so that residents can maintain proper social distancing while accessing the park to walk, run and bike.
The mayor said the pilot launched successfully at Druid Hill Park and Lake Montebello.
The following streets will be impacted by soft closures:
- S. Linwood Avenue and E. Baltimore Street – Traffic calming barriers and only local traffic allowed.
- S. Linwood Avenue and E. Lombard Street – Traffic calming barriers and only local traffic allowed.
- S. Linwood Avenue and E. Pratt Street – Traffic calming barriers and only local traffic allowed.
- S. Linwood Avenue and Eastern Avenue – Traffic calming barriers and only local traffic allowed.
Some parking areas will also be closed to accommodate the traffic calming barriers.
