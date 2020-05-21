LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,400
By Rachel Menitoff
ELKRIDGE, Md. (WJZ) — Three suspects are in custody after a police chase ended with a shooting in Elkridge, Maryland earlier Thursday afternoon.

A multi-agency police response could be seen from Chopper 13 in Elkridge, Maryland where a suspect was barricaded inside a car near Furnace and Paradise avenues.

Howard County Police said one suspect was shot in the 5600 block of Furnace Avenue. That person was taken to Shock Trauma for treatment.

According to police, three suspects were fleeing police in another county and the chase ended in Howard County. One suspect remained inside the vehicle and was refusing to exit, police said. Since their initial report, the suspect was taken into custody.

A third suspect is also in custody.

Chopper 13 was over the scene where police were seen with guns drawn toward a black sedan.

As of 3:30 p.m., police were starting to wrap up the scene.

This story is developing. Stay with WJZ for the latest. 

