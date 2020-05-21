Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The results of a new poll released Thursday show a very tight race for Baltimore City Council President, with less than two weeks until the primary election.
The poll was conducted by opinion works for the Baltimore Sun, the University of Baltimore and WYPR.
State Delegate Nick Mosby has a slight lead with 24 percent, followed by former Baltimore City Councilman Carl Stokes with 20 percent, followed by Baltimore City Councilwoman Shannon Sneed not far behind with 18 percent.
The poll also showed that nearly one-third of likely voters are still undecided.