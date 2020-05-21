Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — City police need your help finding witnesses who may have seen a fatal crash late Wednesday.
According to Baltimore Police, a driver of a 2009 Ford Edge SUV lost control of the vehicle in the 3700 block of East Monument Street around 11:32 p.m. and struck a pole. Both occupants were ejected from the SUV and taken to area hospitals for treatment.
A 35-year-old woman was pronounced dead and a 23-year-old woman is listed in stable condition.
Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 410-396-2606.