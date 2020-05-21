Comments
OCEAN CITY, Md. (WJZ) — The White Marlin Open will proceed as scheduled this August in Ocean City.
The fishing competition, which draws crowds and participants from around the country, is scheduled for Aug. 3-7, 2020.
Several Maryland events have been canceled on indefinitely postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
However, two weeks ago Larry Hogan began to slowly reopen the state and one of the first activities allowed again was fishing and boating.
It’s the 47th year the even has been held.