Maryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Lowest Level Since April 19
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of Loyd Lane at around 6:20 p.m. The 14-year-old was inside the building suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.

The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.

Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.

