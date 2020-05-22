Comments
GLEN BURNIE, MD. (WJZ) — Police are investigating after a 14-year-old was injured in a shooting in Glen Burnie on Wednesday.
Officers responded to the 100 block of Loyd Lane at around 6:20 p.m. The 14-year-old was inside the building suffering from a single gunshot wound, police said.
The victim was taken to an area hospital with a non-life threatening injury.
Northern District Detectives are investigating and are asking anyone with any information to call 410-222-6135 or the TipLine 410-222-4700.