



Two Baltimore men were charged after they allegedly fired at Baltimore County officers after a police pursuit ended in Elkridge Thursday.

Justin Lee Buchanan, 34, of Spence Street in Baltimore and Kevin Tyler Kelly, 25, of Harman Ave. in Baltimore are facing multiple charges of attempted murder, assault and weapons violations after they allegedly fired from inside their vehicle at Baltimore County Police officers.

Howard County Investigating Police Chase That Ended In Elkridge, Baltimore County Officer-Involved Shooting

Buchanan, the driver of the 2014 Acura RX, and Kelly, who was in the front seat, were both shot after officers returned fire on them.

Howard County investigators found a handgun at the scene and multiple used cartridge cases inside the Acura.

Both suspects remain in critical condition. No officers were injured.

The third suspect Benjamin Lemon, who was sitting in the backseat, was not charged in the shooting, but he was taken into custody on an open warrant from Baltimore County for a May 19 shooting at Hollins Ferry Road and 3rd Avenue in Landsdowne.

Police believe in that shooting, Lemon fire at another person, but missed. He was charged with first- and second-degree assault and weapons violations in that May 19 incident.

Howard County police report that the May 21 police pursuit began as an effort for Baltimore County police to take Lemon into custody after he was spotted inside the Acura in the area of 2nd Avenue and Saratoga Avenue in Landsdowne.

The suspects led police into Howard County with the pursuit ending in the 5600 block of Furnace Avenue in Elkridge around 2:30 p.m.

Howard County police took over the investigation and are looking into who fired at the officers and how many officers were involved.

The driver initially refused to get out of the car, but later complied.

Police have not released mugshots as the suspects are still hospitalized.