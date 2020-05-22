LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Lowest Level Since April 19
WASHINGTON (WJZ) — While many people who were infected with the coronavirus showed symptoms, the CDC is now estimating about 35 percent of those people infected are asymptomatic.

More than three percent of people who show symptoms will have to be hospitalized. That goes double for seniors.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

The numbers are part of an initiative to help leaders with planning for COVID-19 response.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

