WASHINGTON (WJZ) — While many people who were infected with the coronavirus showed symptoms, the CDC is now estimating about 35 percent of those people infected are asymptomatic.
More than three percent of people who show symptoms will have to be hospitalized. That goes double for seniors.
The numbers are part of an initiative to help leaders with planning for COVID-19 response.
