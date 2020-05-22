BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Archdiocese of Baltimore is planning on allowing parishes to reopen after President Donald Trump deemed religious centers essential on Friday.
In a statement, the Archdiocese of Baltimore said public masses can resume next weekend in areas that are allowing religious gatherings of more than 10 people.
The statement read, in part:
“The guidance is informed by Church doctrine, expert medical advice, and federal, state and local recommendations for maintaining public safety and preventing community contagion of the COVID-19 virus. We are grateful to the many government leaders at all levels who have consulted the advice of the religious community during these very difficult times in order to appropriately respect religious freedoms while ensuring the safety of religious congregations and the greater community.”
The Archdiocese of Baltimore also said each parish must be able to implement precautions to keep the coronavirus from spreading.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department's website or call 211.