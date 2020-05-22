Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore city officials are advising heavy traffic is expected at meal distribution sites around the city on Saturday.
The World Central Kitchen will be distributing free meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The three locations are the M&T Bank Stadium Lot H, Old Eastern High School/Johns Hopkins parking lot and the Baltimore Community College Alternative campus on Liberty Heights Avenue.
Officials said a large turnout is expected and drivers should plan ahead to allow additional travel time.
