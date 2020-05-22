Comments
ESSEX, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County Police identify the officer involved in a shooting in Essex late Saturday night, and say he has been placed on routine administrative leave.
Baltimore County Police officers responded to a parking lot on Skipjack Court for a nuisance call on Saturday, where an officer was then confronted by an armed suspect, 29-year-old Robert Johnson Jr.
Police Officer First Class Knight is a 24-year veteran of the force who is permanently assigned to the Essex Precinct.
The department said he has no prior officer-involved shootings.