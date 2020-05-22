BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Police are investigating after one man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in southwest Baltimore on Thursday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of South Morley Street just after 9 p.m. for a report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a 57-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman suffering from gunshot wounds.
Medics were called to the scene and took both victims to area hospitals for treatment.
The 57-year-old man was pronounced dead by medical personnel.
Police have not yet provide an update on the status of the 55-year-old woman who was shot.
Homicide detectives responded to the scene and assumed control over the investigation.
Anyone with information is urged to contact police immediately.