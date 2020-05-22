



Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman announced Friday it will become the first Maryland county to allow non-essential retail businesses to reopen with maximum occupancy based on gross square footage.

These changes will begin June 1, and apply to barber shops, beauty salons and other non-essential retail businesses.

Anne Arundel County Announces Modified Reopening Plan Allowing Barbershops, Salons To Resume

Barber shops and beauty salons are currently open for hair services only, but limited to one customer per establishment.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Under the newest measures, the maximum number of occupants — including customers and employees — will be calculated based on 150 square feet per person.

Pittman issued the following statement in a news release Friday:

“This action allows small businesses to operate and people to get back to work, while limiting the potential spread of the virus. We all want this to succeed, so I am confident that our business owners, employees, and customers will comply with safety guidelines and help our county businesses reopen responsibly.”

Businesses will still be required to have protective measures in place, and face coverings will be required for everyone in the store.

The County Executive’s announcement comes after two meetings of his recovery work group, discussions with county health officer Dr. Nilesh Kalyanaraman, and input from other business and community leaders.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.