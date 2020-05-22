BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young and Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison are urging Baltimore residents to not gather in large groups over Memorial Day weekend.
“Please, Baltimore, this Memorial Day weekend, do not throw a big party,” Mayor Young said. “Keep the celebration small, just the people who live in the house with you.”
Young said he would love nothing more than be able to tell residents they can resume normal activities, but it would be irresponsible for him to do so.
“We need everyone to stay home unless you need to go out for an essential reason,” he added.
In a press conference Friday, Dr. Deborah Birx with the White House Coronavirus Task Force, said Baltimore remains a hot spot for coronavirus.
The police commissioner said that each police district in Baltimore has a Memorial Day Weekend crime plan to address potential violators of the stay-at-home and social distancing orders while also addressing crime.
They will be investigating and enforcing executive orders that prohibit the operation of certain businesses.
