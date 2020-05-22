Comments
NEW YORK (WJZ) — Veteran NFL quarterbacks have been changing teams at a rapid rate this off-season, and Joe Flacco is the latest to move.
CBS Sports reports the former Raven agreed a one-year contact with the New York Jets.
Flacco was traded by the Ravens to the Denver a year ago. He played half the season with the Broncos before he suffered a season-ending injury.
He’s had neck surgery and isn’t expected to be back in action until late August.
Flacco will serve as a mentor to Jets young quarterback Sam Darnold.
Flacco, Tom Brady, Phillip Rivers, Andy Dalton and Jamis Winston are among the veteran QBs joining new teams this year.