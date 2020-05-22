Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Former Dunbar High School player and coach Keith Booth has filed a federal lawsuit against his alma mater.
The lawsuit alleged the school scapegoated Booth when he was fired as head basketball coach in February related to an “inappropriate interaction” between two Dunbar students who were under his supervision at the time.
Booth is suing the City School Board, City Schools CEO Dr. Sonja Santelises and Dunbar’s Principal Yetunde Reeves.
A letter was released to the Dunbar community at the time. It said Booth was no longer the school’s coach, and an incident involving two students was under investigation.
In the lawsuit, Booth’s attorney alleged the letter implied Booth was the one at fault.