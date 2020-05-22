



Maryland is reporting its lowest level of coronavirus hospitalizations since April 19, according to state numbers Friday morning.

The state has added 893 cases since Thursday morning.

Maryland health officials report there are a total of 44,424 coronavirus cases confirmed in the state, and 2,092 people have died of the virus with another 115 who probably died from the virus.

More than negative 180,000 people have tested negative in Maryland. Throughout the course of the pandemic, 7,634 people were ever hospitalized, with 3,243 released from isolation.

There are 1,329 people currently hospitalized for the virus, with 506 in intensive care, down from 526 people on Thursday. There are 823 people in acute care, the state says.

#COVIDー19 hospitalizations in Maryland continue their general decline. Total current hospitalizations are at their lowest level since April 19. https://t.co/aiWncoxzN9 pic.twitter.com/7zBJKrbBo0 — Mike Ricci (@riccimike) May 22, 2020

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to have the highest number of cases in the state.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20904, 744 cases, Montgomery

21224, 739 cases, Baltimore City/Baltimore County

20782, 718 cases, Prince George's

20903, 640 cases, Montgomery

20737, 629 cases, Prince George's — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 22, 2020

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:168 (14)

AA:3,207, (141) 8*

Balt City:4,492,(213) 7*

BaltCo:5,170, (277) 15*

Calvert:291,(14) 1*

Caroline:223

Carroll:755, (71) 2*

Cecil:339, (20)

Charles:956, (65) 2*

Dorchester:126, (2)

Frederick:1,625, (88) 7*

Garrett:7

Harford:746, (43) 3*

HoCo:1,586,(46) 4*

Kent:146, (15)

MoCo:9,432, (502) 38*

PG:13,077,(455) 22*

QA:141,(12)

St. Mary’s:370, (13)

Somerset:71 (1)

Talbot:73, (1)

Wash:389, (10)

Wicomico:854, (22)

Worcester:180 (7) 1*

Data N/A:(60) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by age (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 956

10-19: 1,785 (1)

20-29: 5,967 (11) 1*

30-39: 8,189 (28) 4*

40-49: 8,052 (56) 3*

50-59: 7,392 (145) 10*

60-69: 5,336 (327) 12*

70-79: 3,498 (514) 15*

80+: 3,249 (952) 65*

Data not available: (58) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 13,320 (874) 36*

Asian (NH): 855, (80) 6*

White (NH): 8,897, (870) 59*

Hispanic: 10,726 (181) 8*

Other (NH): 2,187, (26)

Data not available: 8,439, (61) 6*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by gender across the state:



Female: 23,141 (1,038) 68*

Male: 21,283 (1,054) 47*

