ANNAPOLIS (WJZ) — Gov. Larry Hogan announced Friday the state has distributed over 6,700 vials of the antiviral drug remdesivir to hospitals across the state to help treat COVID-19 patients.
— Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) May 22, 2020
“I want to thank @HHSgov for their partnership as we direct this lifesaving treatment to the hardest-hit regions of our state,” He said in a tweet Friday.
The governor had announced earlier in May that the maker of the drug donated 1,600 doses to hospitals around the state.
The initial doses were deployed in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties as they are the hardest hit regions in the state.
