BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Several Maryland state law enforcement agencies are trying to help the American Red Cross get blood donations.
Officials said the push to donate blood is an effort to honor the memories of Marylanders who died from the coronavirus.
“The commitment to public service and saving lives exhibited daily by the men and women of the Maryland State Police goes far beyond the enforcement of traffic and criminal laws,” Maryland State Police Superintendent, Colonel Woodrow Jones III, said. “Our employees are always on the alert for opportunities to serve and assist our citizens, especially during these challenging days. This blood drive is a great way for us to give back to our communities in a tangible way. All of our state law enforcement agencies are proud to join together in this lifesaving effort.”
The “#SleevesUpMaryland” campaign aims to raise 150 pledges for blood donations.
Blood shortages remain a critical problem across the region.
