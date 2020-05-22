BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Mayor Jack Young and the Baltimore Development Corporation announced new measures in providing personal protective equipment for workers around Baltimore.
There are 10 Baltimore City manufacturers and organizations have been awarded grants to produce personal protective equipment listed on the Maryland Department of Commerce’s COVID-19 Maryland Critical Needs List.
The businesses include:
- Dent Education (face shields)
- Mount Royal Soaps (hand sanitizer)
- SewLab USA LLC (face masks)
- Regal Clothes LLC (face masks)
- DIFFERENTREGARD Co LLC (face masks and isolation gowns)
- Open Works (face shields)
- Chase Street Accessories LLC (face masks and face shields)
- Citywide Youth Development (face masks and isolation gowns)
- Revolution Events (face masks and isolation gowns)
- Earth Elements Soapworks (hand sanitizer and hand soap)
“It is crucial that we protect our first-responders and healthcare workers with the right equipment as they are on the frontline in battling this virus,” said Mayor Young. “It has been gratifying to see so many Baltimore businesses and makers step up and adapt to produce much needed Personal Protective Equipment and we are happy to support them with these grants.”
