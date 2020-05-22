LATESTMaryland COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Lowest Level Since April 19
Filed Under:Baltimore, Baltimore News, Coronavirus, COVID-19, Good News: Something To Smile About, Health, Local TV, Maryland News, Meals For Healthcare Heroes, Talkers


BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Staff at some of Maryland’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities ate well this week.

The Meals For Healthcare Heroes program helped them out.

The Capital Funding Group is on a mission to deliver meals to the staff at 53 facilities across the state.

CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE:

To make this happen, CFG and CFG Bank reinvested some of the money earned from Paycheck Protection Program loans.

So far, the Meals For Healthcare Heroes Program has already provided more than 2,000 meals.

For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.

Comments

Leave a Reply