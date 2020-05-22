Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Staff at some of Maryland’s nursing homes and assisted living facilities ate well this week.
The Meals For Healthcare Heroes program helped them out.
The Capital Funding Group is on a mission to deliver meals to the staff at 53 facilities across the state.
To make this happen, CFG and CFG Bank reinvested some of the money earned from Paycheck Protection Program loans.
So far, the Meals For Healthcare Heroes Program has already provided more than 2,000 meals.
