BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland State Police issued 231 citations and 171 warnings along I-83 in a three-day traffic safety operation after citizen complaints about dangerous drivers.
From May 19-21, Operation Eye-83 deployed about two dozen state troopers to I-83 to find speeders and reckless drivers.
Of the 231 citations, 115 were speeding tickets — and 60 of those were for speeding over 85 mph.
Troopers from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division also conducted safety inspections on 124 commercial vehicles on I-83. Twelve vehicles and eight drivers were deemed out-of-service for a variety of safety and regulations violations.
Six people were also charged for driving on a suspended license and one person was arrested on an outstanding warrant.
Maryland State Police Issue Nearly 400 Traffic Citations, Warnings On Capital Beltway During Enforcement Initiative
It wasn’t the only place state troopers were working on an operation.
Troopers issued 250 traffic citations, 144 warnings and 25 safety equipment repair orders during and operation on the Capital Beltway for a wide range of traffic offenses.
Special enforcement operations will be underway this Memorial Day weekend.