



Ocean City, Maryland is open to visitors this Memorial Day weekend, but it will be a little different than what’s expected as some coronavirus-related restrictions remain.

It’s big weekend for Ocean City, as Memorial Day Weekend marks the start of summer. And although traffic wasn’t quite as bad headed to the beach, there are people in town trying to get a taste of summer.

Even with the chilly, rainy, windy weather Friday, people still flocked to Maryland’s main beach resort town and local businesses are prepared to welcome visitors.

“We’re trying to make sure that we follow the protocols with social distancing,” said Todd Ferrente, with Park Place Jewelers. “We’re wearing our mask, we have hand sanitizers and going through all the steps to make sure that our customers feel safe and that our staff is safe as well.”

The Smith family from Baltimore could not eat inside a restaurant, but they still enjoyed some pizza on the boardwalk and are glad they made the trip.

“Because it gives us a chance to go our first vacation with our family, get out because it’s been tough,” the Smiths said.

The vacancy signs were on and some hotels were open for the first time this weekend.

Ocean City relaxed lodging restrictions earlier than expected. The pandemic could benefit Ocean City this season with people not flying and choosing to stay closer to home.

“We’re practicing social distancing, we’re recommending that people wear their masks,” said Mayor Rick Meehan. “You know we’re trying to get our message out for people to be courteous to others and to take responsibility for their actions and to make sure everybody can comply with the regulations.”

Friday wasn’t the best beach day but a lot of people are out and about the Mayor said they haven’t had any problems with regards to social distancing, but police will have a very visible presence here on the beach and boardwalk.

