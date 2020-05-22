JOINT BASE ANDREWS, Md. (WJZ) — A Pakistan Air Force transport aircraft landed at Joint Base Andrews Thursday with donations for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for COVID-19 response efforts.
The aircraft arrived with 100,000 protective masks and 25,000 coveralls.
Officials from the Pakistani embassy, including Ambassador Asad Majeed Khan, greeted the arriving Pakistani military air crew when the aircraft landed.
During the event, Ambassador Khan said the armed forces of both countries stand together in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
We welcome the PPE donation from Pakistan’s military today, a show of goodwill from a long-standing partner. Special thanks to the PAF and @Andrews_JBA aircrews for their hard work supporting this effort. DoD is proud to stand with Pakistan’s military to fight #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/jMZcdJxiNh
— Department of Defense 🇺🇸 (@DeptofDefense) May 21, 2020
Additionally, Brig. Gen. Matthew C. Isler, the Director of Regional Affairs for the Deputy Under Secretary of the Air Force, International Affairs, came to Joint Base Andrews to thank the Pakistani representatives for their support.
“We are grateful to Pakistan’s military for its generosity and partnership. Partners stand together as we move through challenges in these unprecedented times,” Isler said.
The materials were offloaded by Airmen assigned to the 89th Airlift Wing.
