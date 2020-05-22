WASHINGTON (WJZ) — Georgetown Hoyas Head men’s basketball Coach and New York Knicks legend Patrick Ewing announced Friday he has been hospitalized with the coronavirus.
Ewing posted the news Friday night on Twitter.
“I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19,” Ewing said. “This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones.”
— Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020
“Now more than ever, I want to thank the healthcare workers and everyone on the front lines,” Ewing continued. “I’ll be fine and we will all get through this.”
Georgetown Athletics said that Ewing is under care and isolated at an area hospital.
Ewing is the only member of the Georgetown men’s basketball program to have tested positive for the virus, the University said.
