



Baltimore County’s retail stores and some personal services are officially open for business as of 9 a.m. Friday morning.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced Thursday morning that he would allow retail stores and some personal services to reopen as next steps to reopening the area after closing down to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

“Today, we are announcing the next steps in the reopening of Baltimore County. I’ve just signed an executive order, so that beginning tomorrow at 9 a.m. retail establishments under the governor’s phase one announcement in Baltimore County will be able to be open to customers,” the county executive said Thursday.

Any businesses covered under Gov. Larry Hogan’s phase 1 reopening plan can reopen but are limited to 10 people, including staff inside.

“They will be required to limit the number of people in their stores to 10, including staff, all individuals must wear face masks and adhere to proper social distancing,” Olszewski said.

Barbershops and hair salons will also be allowed to be open under Hogan’s phase 1. They are also limited to 10 people inside, including staff, and by appointment only.

County Executive Olszewski has signed an Executive Order, taking the following steps in Baltimore County:

Keep in mind, other personal services, such as nail salons, massage parlors, tattoo shops and tanning salons remain closed. Any businesses that reopen must follow the state’s guidelines for social distancing, wear masks inside and in some cases services can only be by appointment.

Olszewski said since last week, the county has increased testing, obtained more personal protective equipment and other items the governor said would allow for reopening.

He added that religious gatherings are still limited to 10 or less people, but drive-thru or drive-in services can take place with larger groups as long as congregants remain in their vehicles.

Hogan began Phase One of reopening Maryland last Friday, allowing some businesses- including retail stores, barbershops and hair salons- to reopen with some restrictions. Baltimore County at the time was only allowing retail to do curbside pickup.

A ReOpen Baltimore County rally is planned for Friday in Towson at 2 p.m.

