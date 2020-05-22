ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing 82-year-old man from Ellicott City.
Thomas James Isles, 82, left his residence in the 2500 block of Painted Sunset Drive around 10 a.m. Friday in his tan 2004 Cadillac SRX.
His family became concerned when he did not return home as expected and contacted police.
Isles suffers from age-related memory and health issues, police said.
Officers are checking nearby areas and places he might frequent, but have not been able to locate him.
Isles has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a black North Face jacket, blue shirt and khaki pants.
Anyone with information on Isles whereabouts should contact police immediately.