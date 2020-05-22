BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Hi everyone! I have a dear friend, we’ll call Stephen. It never fails, we will be, in non-COVID times, at a Happy Hour or on the dock at the marina with a bunch of folks, when someone will say, “Ready for another?” At that point, Stephen will look at me and say in his Boston accent, “And this is how it starts,” Truer words have never been spoken.

This morning, we woke up to expected rain, and a forecast of more showers and warm temperatures arriving, as expected. We woke up this day at the gateway of the first holiday weekend of the Summer. Once skies slowly clear tomorrow, the weather is really going to be fine- but do note we might see some clouds for a short time early Sunday but it’s not a big deal. Believe it.

70 degrees today will be the coolest day of the next seven! How about 80 degrees tomorrow? We have earned this.

Get in that Memorial Day weekend frame of mind. Finally Mother Nature puts the ball in play. Socially distance, use that mask of freedom, and repeat after me, (and Stephen)…..”And this is how it starts!!”

T.G.I.F.,…ain’t it the truth?