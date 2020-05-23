FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — Maryland State Police are investigating after a 56-year-old man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Frederick on Saturday afternoon.
Police said troopers responded to a single vehicle collision shortly before 4 p.m. on Route 75 between Route 26 and Coppermine Road.
When responding troopers arrived, they found a 2013 Yamaha motorcycle that had crashed down an embankment on the southbound side of Route 75.
Preliminary investigation revealed the motorcycle lost control around a curve which caused it to crash down an embankment on the southbound side of Route 75.
The driver was identified as Michael Ednum Williams, 56 of Elkton, Maryland. Williams was pronounced dead at the scene.
Speed and alcohol are believed to be contributing factors in this collision, according to Maryland State Police.
Troopers will be completing the crash reconstruction investigation. Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Frederick Barrack Duty Officer at 301-600-4150.