Coronavirus In MDCases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — One way some people are getting through the COVID-19 pandemic is by making art.

Now, Baltimore County Public Schools wants to see what you’ve created.

They’re looking for works to include in an upcoming online exhibition titled “We Will Get Through This With Art.”

The district is looking for up to five original pieces from administrators, staff, students and teachers.

This exhibition hopes to bring everyone a step closer together even when we physically can’t be.

You can submit your art online, and the exhibition will be presented at the end of this school year.

