WASHINGTON (WJZ) — As public pools and water parks begin to open in some areas, the CDC is offering tips to employees and visitors on how to stay safe at these venues during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The CDC said operators of these venues should consult with local health officials to decide what safety measures should be put into place. Each jurisdiction will have a unique set of individual circumstances, they added.
It is also important for employees and visitors at these venues to promote behavior that will help prevent the spread of COVID-19, the CDC said.
All staff and visitors should wash their hands often and cover their coughs and sneezes. The use of cloth face coverings is also encouraged when you are not in the water and are most essential when social distancing is difficult to practice, according to the CDC.
The CDC said there should also be adequate supplies to support health hygiene and signs and messages posted throughout the respective venue reminding visitors to practice social distancing. These venues should also have a plan in place in the event that someone gets sick.
For a complete list of CDC guidelines surrounding safety at public pools and water parks, click here.
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.