ROSSVILLE, Md. (WJZ) — Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen May 17, leaving Franklin Square Medical Center.

Police said Charles William Bell was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Sunday, May 17, leaving Franklin Square Medical Center in Baltimore County.

Bell is described as having brown hair and blue eyes. Police said he also has a scar on his left shin.

Anyone who has information about Bells’ whereabouts is asked to call their local law enforcement agency or the Northern Precinct at 410-692-7880.

