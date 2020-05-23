BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Despite the Memorial Day holiday, the Maryland Department of Labor said it will have employees available to answer unemployment questions over the phone on Monday.
The department said staff will be answering calls from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Labor department offices remain closed to the public due to the coronavirus pandemic.
People who normally get their unemployment benefits on Tuesdays will instead get them on Wednesday, May 27, officials said.
Last week, more than 51,000 Marylanders filed for unemployment.
Since the coronavirus pandemic began, the number of Marylanders seeking unemployment benefits has increased significantly, leaving some waiting weeks or months to get any help.
The state launched a new unemployment filing application last month, but initial technical issues led to further headaches.
Earlier this month, more than 1,100 Marylanders signed up to testify at a Senate hearing about their difficulties getting benefits.
