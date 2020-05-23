Coronavirus In MDCases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — The U.S. Naval Academy hosted its Class of 2020 graduation virtually. The now junior officers took their oaths in five separate in-person ceremonies over the last week.

Ravens star quarterback Lamar Jackson wanted to make sure he congratulated the Class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments.

The Ravens posted a video of Jackson on Friday thanking the Class of 2020 for all of their accomplishments, hard work and sacrifices.

“To all the First Class Midshipman, I want to wish you guys a congratulations,” Jackson said. “We admire your honor, commitment and sacrifices. Your friends, family and country are very proud of your accomplishments. Thank you, for all that you’ve done, and will continue to do for the United States. Much love and respect.”

Parents and families also shared their excitement on social media.

