Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.
The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baker Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Man Killed In NW Baltimore Shooting Early Saturday, Police Say
The shooting was the second homicide in the city on Saturday. A man died after being shot around 2 a.m. in northwest Baltimore.