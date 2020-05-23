Coronavirus In MDCases Top 45K, Hospitalizations Continue Declining
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man was killed in a shooting in west Baltimore Saturday afternoon, police said.

The shooting happened just before 2 p.m. in the 2100 block of Baker Street. Officers arrived at the scene to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Man Killed In NW Baltimore Shooting Early Saturday, Police Say

The shooting was the second homicide in the city on Saturday. A man died after being shot around 2 a.m. in northwest Baltimore.

 

