PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (WJZ) — A first-year student in Prince George’s County’s High School Fire Science Program was recently honored with an award for her efforts that helped save a life.
Fire Chief Tiffany Green presented Cadet Samarie Brackett with an Emergency Services Award for her efforts that helped save a life.
Historically, this award is reserved for career and volunteer members of the Fire/EMS Department for acts of valor or personal risk during emergency operations.
Emergency Services Award…a rare honor for a high school student. As the nation celebrates #EMSWeek2020 and #EMSRecognitionDay today, we at #PGFD would like to look to our future and salute a young lifesaver. Congratulations to Fire Cadet Samarie Brackett! @PGFDFireChief pic.twitter.com/Qz1mK2Rr3W
— Prince George’s County Fire and EMS (@PGFDNews) May 22, 2020
Cadet Brackett, a first-year student in the High School Fire Science Program, was recognized for her actions on February 10, 2020, when she initiated CPR on an unconscious employee of the driving school she attended.
The victim resumed breathing, but shortly thereafter began choking and stopped breathing again. Despite extreme fatigue, Brackett jumped back into action and continued until first responders arrived and took over.
Chief Green presented the award in a virtual ceremony with Samarie’s family in attendance.
“Cadet Brackett’s quick thinking and immediate action helped provide the best chance possible for a successful outcome in this incident,” Green said. “This honor reflects well on her, the High School Fire Science Cadet Program, and exemplifies the excellent caliber of service the Fire/EMS Department strives to provide in every circumstance.”