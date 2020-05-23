Comments
LONACONING, Md. (WJZ) — The Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire at a five-unit apartment complex in Allegany County that injured three people and caused over $200,000 worth of damage.
The fire broke out shortly before 11 a.m. Saturday along Front Street in Lonaconing.
Firefighters from the Goodwill Fire Company [Lonaconing] arrived and put out the three-alarm fire within an hour.
Officials said three people were taken to the hospital. Two victims from one apartment where the fire occurred and one for medical related issues.
The fire caused an estimated $225,000 worth of damage.
A preliminary investigation revealed the fire started due to an electrical failure of a toaster.
The American Red Cross is assisting.