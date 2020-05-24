TOWSON, MD. (WJZ) — Baltimore County is now offering COIVD-19 tests at all of its testing sites without a doctor’s order, the county announced Friday.
Residents are required to call the county’s COVID-19 hotline at 410-887-3816 to make an appointment where they will receive instructions. It operates seven days a week from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Previously, tests at county sites were only available to those with a doctor’s order.
CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:
- Coronavirus Resources: How To Get Help In Maryland
- TIMELINE: Coronavirus In Maryland, Tracking The Spread
- Coronavirus-Related Closings
- Latest coronavirus stories from WJZ
Baltimore County Health Officer Dr. Gregory Branch has now issued a standing order for all county residents, which enables any resident wishing to get a test to do so.
. “Increased access to testing is a key factor in our efforts to continue the gradual reopening of our economy, so allowing any County resident to receive a test, regardless of whether they exhibit COVID-19 symptoms, is another important step forward,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said in a press release Friday. We continue working around the clock to put measures in place that to reduce the spread of the virus and help get Baltimore County back to work.”
“The standing order makes community-based testing extremely convenient for residents,” said Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch, Baltimore County Health Officer. “Additionally, scheduling a testing reservation will help ensure a more efficient process for everyone.”
Mondays by appointment (Closed on Memorial Day)
Liberty Family Resource Center, 3525 Resource Drive | Randallstown, MD 21133
Mondays by appointment (Closed on Memorial Day)
Dundalk Health Center, 7700 Dunmanway | Dundalk, MD 21222
Tuesdays by appointment
Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, 2200 York Road | Timonium, MD 21093
Wednesdays by appointment
Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP), 11510 Cronridge Drive | Owings Mills, MD 21117
Thursdays by appointment
Maryland State Fairgrounds in Timonium, 2200 York Road | Timonium, MD 21093
Fridays by appointment
Maryland Vehicle Emissions Program (VEIP), 11510 Cronridge Drive | Owings Mills, MD 21117
For the latest information on coronavirus go to the Maryland Health Department’s website or call 211. You can find all of WJZ’s coverage on coronavirus in Maryland here.