



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland has topped 46,000, but the number of hospitalizations has fallen below 1,300, according to data published Sunday morning.

The latest numbers from the state showed a decline in the number of hospitalizations from 1,320 on Saturday to 1,290 on Sunday. Just over 500 of those patients are in intensive care while 787 are in acute care. In total, 7,939 people have ever been hospitalized in the state.

Meanwhile, a total of 46,313 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Maryland, an increase of 818 from Saturday.

The number of deaths increased from 2,130 on Saturday to 2,162 on Sunday. Another 115 deaths are listed as probably caused by the virus.

Just over 194,000 COVID-19 tests for Marylanders have come back negative.

Nine of the ten ZIP codes with the most confirmed cases are in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties; the remaining ZIP code includes parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore County.

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20784, 805 cases, Prince George's

20904, 763 cases, Montgomery

20782, 750 cases, Prince George's

20737, 663 cases, Prince George's

20903, 662 cases, Montgomery

On Saturday, the number of cases reached 45,495, breaking 45,000 for the first time.

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties, the two Maryland counties with the most cases, are among the 50 counties in the U.S. with the most confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to a Johns Hopkins University tally based on Saturday’s numbers.

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by county (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

County Cases Deaths Allegany 170 (14) Anne Arundel 3,307 (145) 8* Baltimore City 4,782 (222) 9* Baltimore County 5,373 (285) 15* Calvert 304 (14) 1* Caroline 240 Carroll 783 (74) 2* Cecil 345 (21) Charles 989 (67) 2* Dorchester 127 (2) Frederick 1,696 (91) 7* Garrett 7 Harford 780 (45) 3* Howard 1,667 (48) 4* Kent 152 (14) Montgomery 9,922 (522) 36* Prince George’s 13,521 (468) 22* Queen Anne’s 146 (12) St. Mary’s 393 (14) Somerset 72 (1) Talbot 79 (1) Washington 408 (11) Wicomico 867 (22) Worcester 183 (9) 1* Data not available (60) 5*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by age and gender (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Age/Gender Cases Deaths 0-9 1,018 10-19 1,899 (1) 20-29 6,270 (12) 1* 30-39 8,587 (28) 4* 40-49 8,411 (58) 4* 50-59 7,667 (148) 10* 60-69 5,511 (338) 11* 70-79 3,596 (534) 15* 80+ 3,354 (984) 65* Data not available (59) 5* Female 24,075 (1,068) 69* Male 22,238 (1,094) 46*

Here’s a breakdown of the number of cases by race and ethnicity (probable deaths are listed with an asterisk):

Race/Ethnicity Cases Deaths African-American (NH) 13,762 (899) 37* Asian (NH) 889 (81) 6* White (NH) 9,232 (898) 59* Hispanic 11,383 (191) 7* Other (NH) 2,272 (28) Data not available 8,775 (65) 6*

