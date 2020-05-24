Comments
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A 52-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Annapolis Saturday, police said.
The crash happened just before noon at the intersection of West and Hudson streets.
The Annapolis Police Department said the motorcyclist, Mary Rosela, of Pasadena, was turning onto West Street from Hudson Street when she crossed the median and hit the rear driver’s side of a 2019 Volvo SUV.
Rosela was taken to Anne Arundel Medical Center where she later died, police said. The driver of the Volvo, 49-year-old Mary Morse, of Arnold, was not hurt.
Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 410-268-9000 or email dmdekowsky@annapolis.gov.
Officials did not specify whether Rosela was wearing a helmet.