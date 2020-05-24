BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man wanted in the death of a Rosedale man whose body was found in a wooded area on Maryland’s Eastern Shore earlier this month was arrested Saturday, state police said.
James Reddick, Jr., 29, faces more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and robbery.
The victim, Deonte Belcher, 25, was reported missing on April 18. He had reportedly last been seen on April 11.
Belcher’s body was found in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1, state police said. Officials in Dorchester County got multiple 911 calls reporting a body lying along a power line trail near Horns Point Road in Cambridge.
An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Maryland State Police said officers arrested Reddick without incident Saturday morning in the back yard of a home in the 4500 block of Garrison Boulevard in Baltimore.
He is awaiting an initial appearance before a Baltimore County court commissioner and will ultimately be transported to Dorchester County, police said.