BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore man wanted in the death of a Rosedale man whose body was found in a wooded area on Maryland’s Eastern Shore earlier this month was arrested Saturday, state police said.

James Reddick, Jr., 29, faces more than a dozen charges, including first-degree murder, second-degree murder, conspiracy to commit second-degree murder and robbery.

James Andre Reddick, Jr. Credit: Maryland State Police

The victim, Deonte Belcher, 25, was reported missing on April 18. He had reportedly last been seen on April 11.

Belcher’s body was found in a wooded area in Dorchester County on May 1, state police said. Officials in Dorchester County got multiple 911 calls reporting a body lying along a power line trail near Horns Point Road in Cambridge.

An autopsy showed he died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Deontae Vilada Belcher. Credit: Baltimore County Police

Maryland State Police said officers arrested Reddick without incident Saturday morning in the back yard of a home in the 4500 block of Garrison Boulevard in Baltimore.

He is awaiting an initial appearance before a Baltimore County court commissioner and will ultimately be transported to Dorchester County, police said.

