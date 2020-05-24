Coronavirus In MDCases Top 46K, Hospitalizations Drop Below 1,300
  • WJZ 13On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PMTitanic
    11:16 PMWJZ News @11PM
    11:51 PMNCIS: New Orleans
    12:51 AMThe Listener
    01:51 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coronavirus, I-83, Local TV, Maryland, Maryland News, Memorial Day, Talkers

MARYLAND (WJZ) — Maryland state troopers are enforcing the speed limits on I-83 this holiday.

There’s less travel than usual for Memorial Day, but troopers handed out more than 400 citations and warnings in just a few days.

“Feeling among some drivers that they can drive however they want and they can take advantage of that open road and drive like they’re imagining they’re in some movie or something, and that is not the case, again the laws have not changed,” said Greg Shipley

The majority of the citations were for speeding, with more than half of those drivers caught going more than 85 miles per hour.

State police said that while there are fewer cars on the road during the pandemic, but the laws have not changed.

Comments

Leave a Reply