MARYLAND (WJZ) — Maryland state troopers are enforcing the speed limits on I-83 this holiday.
There’s less travel than usual for Memorial Day, but troopers handed out more than 400 citations and warnings in just a few days.
“Feeling among some drivers that they can drive however they want and they can take advantage of that open road and drive like they’re imagining they’re in some movie or something, and that is not the case, again the laws have not changed,” said Greg Shipley
The majority of the citations were for speeding, with more than half of those drivers caught going more than 85 miles per hour.
State police said that while there are fewer cars on the road during the pandemic, but the laws have not changed.