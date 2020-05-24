Comments
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were injured in separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, police said.
At around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, offices were called to an area hospital after a man with multiple gunshot wounds sought treatment. Police said the victim was rushed into surgery.
They did not say where or when the man may have been shot.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
Another shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Shirley Avenue in north Baltimore. Police said officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Anyone with information about that shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers.