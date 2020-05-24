BALTIMORE (WJZ) — President Trump is planning to visit Baltimore on Monday in honor of Memorial Day.
Cars honked their horns as they drove from the intersection of Charles Street and 20th Street to Fort McHenry with signs saying “Trump stay at home,”
Baltimore Mayor Jack Young is also hoping the president will change his plans because the mayor is enforcing a stay-at-home order for the city.
“I wish that the President, as our nation’s leader, would set a positive example and not travel during this holiday weekend,” Young said in Thursday.
He added that he thinks the president is “violating the law,” by coming into the city while the order is in place.
