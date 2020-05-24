



One man was killed and four others were injured in separate shootings in Baltimore between Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, police said.

The first shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. Officers called to the 300 block of Collins Avenue for a reported shooting found a 21-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim died at the scene, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

At around 9:45 p.m. Saturday, offices were called to an area hospital after a man with multiple gunshot wounds sought treatment. Police said the victim was rushed into surgery.

They did not say where or when the man may have been shot.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2433 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Around 2 a.m., police responded to another shooting in the 1000 block of Leadenhall Street. When officers arrived, they found a 40-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. The extent of his injuries is unclear.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

Another shooting happened just before 3 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Shirley Avenue in north Baltimore. Police said officers found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Anyone with information about that shooting is asked to call police at 410-396-2455 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

The most recent shooting happened around 12:25 p.m. in the 2100 block of Wilkens Avenue. Officers patrolling the area heard gunshots and found an 18-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

Police did not specify the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-296-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers.

RELATED COVERAGE:

Police are also investigating two additional fatal shootings that happened on Saturday, one of which happened around 2 a.m. and the other which happened around 2 p.m.