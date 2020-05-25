Comments
ABERDEEN, MD. (WJZ) — Aberdeen police are looking for a missing pet who may be pregnant in Aberdeen who was last seen early Sunday morning, but has been missing since Tuesday evening.
Police said she still has her collar, harness and leash attached to her, and there have been several sightings of her.
They said anyone who sees her should not chase or call for her, as she is a rescue that has not been treated well. She escaped the fenced yard before her vet appointment.
“If you see her, please call 410-272-2121, and ask for Officer Neidig who will contact the owner,” Police said in a Facebook post.