



The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Maryland has now topped 47,000 as the number of hospitalizations continues to drop steadily, according to state numbers Monday morning.

Gov. Hogan’s communications director Mike Ricci said hospitalizations have dropped by more than 25 percent since April 30.

The latest numbers show a decline in the number of hospitalizations from 1,290 to 1,279 on Monday. There are currently 517 people in intensive care and 762 people in acute care.

Over the course of the pandemic, 8,092 people have ever been hospitalized in the state due to the virus with 3,329 people released from isolation.

There are a total of 47,152 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state, up 839 cases since Sunday. At this time, 2,187 people in Maryland have died from the virus, with another 115 probable deaths reported.

At this time, 202,425 Marylanders have tested negative for the virus.

CORONAVIRUS RESOURCES:

Prince George’s and Montgomery counties continue to see the highest case counts, with nine of the top ten zip codes within their counties:

ZIP CODES WITH HIGHEST CASE COUNTS (6-10): 20784, 812 cases, Prince George's

20904, 770 cases, Montgomery

20782, 769 cases, Prince George's

20737, 673 cases, Prince George's

20903, 671 cases, Montgomery — Kata D. Hall (@katadhall) May 25, 2020

Here’s a breakdown of cases (and deaths) by county:

Allegany:176 (14)

AA:3,357, (149) 8*

Balt City:4,888, (225) 9*

BaltCo:5,476, (292) 15*

Calvert:307, (15) 1*

Caroline:241

Carroll:802, (77) 2*

Cecil:348, (21)

Charles:997,(67) 2*

Dorchester:128, (2)

Frederick:1,731,(92) 7*

Garrett:10

Harford:789, (45) 3*

HoCo:1,716, (48) 4*

Kent:155, (14)

MoCo:10,111, (526) 36*

PG:13,726,(475) 22*

QA:151,(12)

St. Mary’s:395,(15)

Somerset:72 (2)

Talbot:86,(1)

Wash:413, (11)

Wicomico:892, (22)

Worcester:185(10) 1*

Data N/A:(52) 5*



Here’s a breakdown of cases by age and gender (deaths) across the state:

0-9: 1,052

10-19: 1,951 (1)

20-29: 6,405 (12) 1*

30-39: 8,728 (28) 4*

40-49: 8,546 (61) 4*

50-59: 7,790 (150) 10*

60-69: 5,623 (346) 11*

70-79: 3,644 (541) 15*

80+: 3,413 (997) 65*

Data not available: (51) 5*

Female: 24,548 (1,077) 69*

Male: 22,604 (1,110) 46*

Here’s a breakdown of cases by race (deaths) across the state:

African-American (NH): 13,922, (909) 37*

Asian (NH): 895, (83) 6*

White (NH): 9,359, (913) 59*

Hispanic: 11,628, (194) 7*

Other (NH): 2,295, (29)

Data not available: 9,053, (59) 6*

