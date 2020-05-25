



With nice weather on tap across Maryland on Memorial Day, many people headed to state parks to enjoy the outdoors. The number of park visitors, though, led some to temporarily close to new visitors.

On Twitter, Maryland State Parks wrote that a number of parks, including the Patapsco Hollofield area, Patapsco Hilton area, Patapsco Avalon area and Sandy Point State Park, were “filled to capacity” and were temporarily not letting anyone else in.

Many were able to reopen within an hour of them being closed, but some were later closed and re-opened again as the crowds ebbed and flowed throughout the day.

Similar issues were reported on Saturday and Sunday during the Memorial Day weekend.

Most state parks and playgrounds at them have reopened, though camping and other lodging options are limited. Visitor centers, shelters and nature centers remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

