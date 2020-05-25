Coronavirus In MDCases Top 47K, Hospitalizations Continue Slight Decline
GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A toddler was taken to a hospital after falling from a window at a seven-story apartment building in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, officials said.

The incident happened at the Montgomery Village apartment building in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted.

Piringer wrote the toddler fell from an “upper story window,” though it’s not immediately clear how high up the child was from the ground.

The toddler reportedly landed on the pavement under the window. The extent of their injuries wasn’t specified.

No further information was immediately available.

