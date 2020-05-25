GAITHERSBURG, Md. (WJZ) — A toddler was taken to a hospital after falling from a window at a seven-story apartment building in Montgomery County Monday afternoon, officials said.
The incident happened at the Montgomery Village apartment building in the 18700 block of Walkers Choice Road in Gaithersburg, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Pete Piringer tweeted.
(~4p) 18700blk Walkers Choice Rd, Montgomery Village, Gburg, 7-sty apt bldg, @MCFRS_EMIHS transporting injured toddler, Pri1 trauma, fell from upper story window onto pavement, @mcfrs A708, PE708, PAT708, EMS703 on call pic.twitter.com/P43nc5qQjr
— Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) May 25, 2020
Piringer wrote the toddler fell from an “upper story window,” though it’s not immediately clear how high up the child was from the ground.
The toddler reportedly landed on the pavement under the window. The extent of their injuries wasn’t specified.
No further information was immediately available.